25 November 2022

In conjunction with the upcoming school holidays and year-end festive season, Keretapi Tanah Melayu (KTMB) has announced that two additional Platinum ETS train services are being added to the schedule for the KL Sentral-Padang Besar-KL Sentral route in December.

In a statement, KTMB said that the additional train service will be available on Friday to Monday from December 9 to 12, December 16 to 19, December 23 to 26 and December 30 to Jan 2, 2023. These will offer a total of 10,080 tickets, which go on sale from today, November 25.

The company said that more than 55% of tickets for existing services have been sold for the KL Sentral-Padang Besar-KL Sentral sector, and expects demand to continue increasing due to the school and public holiday periods.

According to the rail operator, the additional ETS trains will accommodate the high demand expected during the period for several destinations such as Ipoh, Butterworth, Alor Setar and Padang Besar. Tickets can be purchased through the KTMB Mobile application (KITS) or through the KTMB website.