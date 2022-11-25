In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 25 November 2022 11:56 am / 5 comments

Overtaking on a on a double-lined road is dangerous act and can land you in big trouble should there be an accident resulting in death. According to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), action can be taken under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport (Amendment) Act 2020, which is causing death by to reckless or dangerous driving.

If convicted, the driver can be imprisoned for up to 10 years (minimum five years) as well as be fined not less than RM20,000 and not more than RM50,000. Additionally, the driver can also be disqualified from holding a driver’s licence for a period of five years.

In the case of a second or subsequent conviction can face imprisonment with a term of not less than 10 years and not more than 15 years, plus a fine of not less than RM50,000 and not more than one RM100,000.

It should be noted that the punishment is a lot more severe than before. Prior to the amendment to the Road Transport Act, those who were convicted can be imprisoned for a term of up to 10 years (minimum two years) and be fined not less than RM5,000 and not more than RM20,000.

We’ve reported on plenty of cases of drivers overtaking on a double-lined road before, with some nearly resulting in a head-on collision. Put simply, don’t do it. It is not worth the risk and the reckless act puts other motorists in danger.