Speculation has been rife on Malaysian social media about a black Volvo XC90 seen driving into the Prime Minister’s office in Putrajaya after the recent orgy regarding the country’s new Prime Minister. The vehicle with blacked out windows carries a civilian registration number and is equipped with an antenna farm on the roof rack along with a roof box.
Numerous theories were put forward as to the function of this vehicle and we approached a source to get to the bottom of this. Speaking on condition of anonymity, our source firstly said, “that vehicle belongs to the police, more specifically the VIP security detail.”
“The vehicle serves two functions. One, it is a communications relay for the other vehicles in the convoy, carrying several high powered transmitters and usually operating in the UHF and VHF bands,” our source explained. “This allows`all the vehicles in the convoy to tie into the same comms net and communicate with other stations on the same net,” our source added.
“Another primary function, aside from communications, is the vehicle functions as a signals jammer.” At this point our source pointed out the information he was telling us, while not exactly unavailable through open sources, is classified as “Secret” in Malaysia.
“The signals jamming is to prevent bad guys from using mobile phones or RF (radio frequency) signals to detonate bombs, or to prevent signals going out to execute an ambush,” he said. “This is common use for military operations, especially convoys. In this case, a civilian vehicle is used for operating in urban areas.”
Our source declined to give us the frequencies on which the device operates but some have noted the loss of mobile phone and other signals as the vehicle passed them by. So, there you have it, it is a mobile command post, of sorts, specifically designed for high value target vehicle convoys operating in a built up environment.
Interesting we have this sort of tech over here, i wonder if the system can be easily transferred over to another vehicle or if its custom built for that specific xc90.
specifically built on xc90. fully interior modifications like an office with screens, you my have seen such setup in hollywood movies.
It’s been here all the while. PDRM doesn’t take threats lightly while escorting VIPs. Don’t forget we are a country who went through insurgencies where communist insurgents assassinated a few high profile personnel in the past.
Besides, surrounding us we have terrorist groups operating in Thailand, Indonesia, and Phillipines where bomb attacks using such methods are common.
