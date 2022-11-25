In Cars, Local News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 25 November 2022 5:37 pm / 11 comments

Kenderaan membawa @anwaribrahim tiba di Bangunan Perdana Putra jam 9.52 pagi bagi memulakan tugas rasmi selepas dilantik menjawat jawatan Perdana Menteri ke-10 semalam @BuletinTV3 pic.twitter.com/o6T8blDTgv — Wan Zairul Azri @ Putrajaya (@wan_zNewsMPB) November 25, 2022

Speculation has been rife on Malaysian social media about a black Volvo XC90 seen driving into the Prime Minister’s office in Putrajaya after the recent orgy regarding the country’s new Prime Minister. The vehicle with blacked out windows carries a civilian registration number and is equipped with an antenna farm on the roof rack along with a roof box.

Numerous theories were put forward as to the function of this vehicle and we approached a source to get to the bottom of this. Speaking on condition of anonymity, our source firstly said, “that vehicle belongs to the police, more specifically the VIP security detail.”

“The vehicle serves two functions. One, it is a communications relay for the other vehicles in the convoy, carrying several high powered transmitters and usually operating in the UHF and VHF bands,” our source explained. “This allows`all the vehicles in the convoy to tie into the same comms net and communicate with other stations on the same net,” our source added.

“Another primary function, aside from communications, is the vehicle functions as a signals jammer.” At this point our source pointed out the information he was telling us, while not exactly unavailable through open sources, is classified as “Secret” in Malaysia.

“The signals jamming is to prevent bad guys from using mobile phones or RF (radio frequency) signals to detonate bombs, or to prevent signals going out to execute an ambush,” he said. “This is common use for military operations, especially convoys. In this case, a civilian vehicle is used for operating in urban areas.”

Our source declined to give us the frequencies on which the device operates but some have noted the loss of mobile phone and other signals as the vehicle passed them by. So, there you have it, it is a mobile command post, of sorts, specifically designed for high value target vehicle convoys operating in a built up environment.