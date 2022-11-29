In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Pan Eu Jin / 29 November 2022 6:41 pm / 0 comments

Seong Hoe Premium Motors, the longest-serving BMW authorised dealer in Malacca since it opened in 1979 has officiated its newly refurbished showroom. It’s now home not only to a wide range of BMW vehicles but will now also include those from the MINI brand following their recent inclusion of the MINI portfolio.

With a large built-up area of over 7,100 sq ft, the showroom is capable of displaying up to 10 BMW vehicles along with three MINI models on the mezzanine floor where the MINI showroom is located.

“We owe it to the support of our loyal and strong customer base over the past four decades in delivering the Premium Ownership Experience. To date, we have successfully delivered over 400 units of vehicles annually. Seong Hoe Premium Motors is anticipating to deliver over 1,000 units of BMW and MINI vehicles within the next three years,” said Loy Suan Chiow, general manager of Seong Hoe Premium Motors.

The newly renovated showroom features an upgraded suite of premium services and facilities including BMW Service, BMW Lifestyle, BMW Financial and Insurance Services, Fast Lane Service, Roadside Assistance along with Pickup and Delivery Service. MINI Service, Lifestyle and Accessories are also available.

Aside from the complimentary Wi-Fi, the dealership also features a New Car Handover Lounge, Isetta Bar, an RATC (reception at the car) bay and a BMW AC and DC charging station. Up to 30 kW DC fast charging is available while AC charging is rated at 22 kW.

The charging station is available to the public, BMW and MINI electric vehicle owners via the chargeEV app. DC charging will cost RM0.40 per minute for owners of BMW and MINI vehicles and RM0.60 per minute for the public. For AC charging, it’ll cost RM2 per 10 minutes.

Those interested in vehicles from the BMW Premium Selection can view them at a new facility located nearby the dealership. Operations of the newly refurbished Seong Hoe Premium Motors showroom are between 8:30 am to 5:30 pm from Monday to Saturday and 10 am to 3 pm on Sundays and public holidays. The showroom is located at Lot 2020, Jalan Semabok, Taman Sinn Semabok, 75050 Malacca.