30 November 2022

PLUS Malaysia has announced a full lane closure between the Ipoh North and Ipoh South toll plazas from KM267.3 to KM280.6 southbound for a highway emergency simulation exercise scheduled to take place today (Wednesday) from 10am to 2.30pm at KM267.8.

During the exercise, traffic heading south will be diverted to the Ipoh North toll plaza towards Federal Route 240 (FT240), which is the Jelapang-Ampang slip road, before rejoining the North-South Expressway (NSE) through the Ipoh South toll plaza.

The purpose of the simulation exercise is to gauge the response and efficiency of PLUS, emergency teams and related agencies in dealing with emergency situations on the highway. According to Zakaria Ahmad Zabidi, CEO of PLUS, such exercises are carried out from time to time to ensure the readiness of all parties for the safety of motorists.