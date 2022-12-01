Among the best ways to assimilate into new surroundings and its culture is to learn the language, and so Proton CEO Li Chunrong has initiated a Bahasa Melayu course for 20 Chinese expatriates at Proton, including the CEO himself.
The course began on April 14 this year, and 18 of the first batch of students from the Bahasa Melayu learning programme completed the first level of the language course.
According to Proton, students of this language course were required to undergo a trivia challenge and present a short speech in Bahasa Melayu before receiving their certificates. All showed remarkable progress for students who underwent just 60 hours of classroom sessions, said Proton.
Proton was also commended by Han Culture Centre Malaysia president Datuk Goh Hin San for being the first company to collaborate with Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP) for running a Bahasa Melayu learning programme for expatriates, the Malaysian carmaker said.
The China connection arose from the Proton-Geely strategic partnership that was signed in June 2017, which was for Chinese group Zhejiang Geely (ZGH) to acquire a 49.9% stake in the Malaysian carmaker, which has also brought Chinese nationals into Proton’s ranks. Proton’s first SUV, the X70 was also its first product to emerge from the Proton-Geely tie-up, based on the Geely Boyue.
Comments
an average mMlaysian chinese can speak at least 3 languages and multiple dialects, so these China chinese needs to catch up! haha
Foreign chinese dem proud of mastering Bahasa while local ones keep shouting about being rakyat but 65 years later still cannot even speak Bahasa much less write proper sentences. Malu apa rakyatku?
saudara chun, jangan guna tali sawat lagi, leceh nak ganti boss tak bagi cuti.
Lucky China saved our Game Over Proton. This shows that they are not lazy and even wanted to learn Bahasa Melayu just to improve Proton. This is unlike the Proton workers who are lazy and likes to drink tea, eat kuih lapis 10x.
More fake news but who cares since we can believe VW Group of Directors that has full trust in our hardworking & high quality work of Pekan DRB abams. If VW Group Directors were thinking what is best for buyers, and they setup in Pekan under the auspice of DRB-Hicom. Even their CEO grudgingly admitted our DRB-Hicom abams are more hardworking and producing better quality cars than their Wolfsburg abams, which they entrust with VW and even Porsche. If they want quality they come to us.
Next, Chinese Malaysian!