By Mohan K Ramanujam / 1 December 2022 1:30 pm

A Malaysia Motorcycle Assessment Program (MyMAP) five star rating has been awarded to Modenas for the Modenas Z250 ABS and Ninja 250 ABS. This comes after both motorcycle models passed a MyMAP assessment and audit at Modenas’ plant in Gurun, Kedah, in October.

Under the MyMAP programme, both the Z250 naked sports and Ninja 250 sportsbike clocked identical scores on the chart. Scoring criteria includes adherence to UN Regulations on motorcycle safety standards, conformity of production, safety technology and the manufacturer’s rider safety support programme.

MyMAP uses the same 5-star grading system as NCAP and each pillar carries a certain weightage to the total points. Participation in the MyMAP programme which is run under the Malaysia Automotive, Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii) and Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS) is currently voluntary for all motorcycle manufacturers in Malaysia.