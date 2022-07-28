In Kawasaki, Local Bike News, Modenas / By Mick Chan / 28 July 2022 1:41 pm / 0 comments

Kawasaki Ninja 250 ABS

Kawasaki returns to the Malaysian market under new distributorship, Edaran Modenas Sdn Bhd (EMOS) which also marks the launch of a trio of Modenas-branded 250 cc-class models; the Ninja 250, Ninja 250 ABS and the Z250 ABS, at recommended selling prices of RM18,900, RM20,500 and RM19,500, respectively.

For reference, the Kawasaki Ninja 250 that was launched locally in 2018 under Kawasaki Motors (Malaysia) brand custody at the time was priced at RM 23,071, which brings savings of nearly RM3k for the new model that adds ABS, whereas the 2018 launch model did without.

All three models are powered by a 249 cc parallel-twin DOHC fuel-injected engine producing 37 hp at 12,500 rpm and 23 Nm of torque at 10,000 rpm, paired with a six-speed transmission using an assisted slipper-type clutch and chain final drive. Fuel capacity is 14 litres across the board.

As indicated by their names, the Ninja 250 does without anti-lock brakes, while ABS is fitted to the Ninja 250 ABS and Z2350 ABS; all three are outfitted with a single 286 mm-diameter brake disc in front, and a single 193 mm-diameter brake disc at the rear.

Kawasaki Z250 ABS

A high-tensile strength steel trelliss frame forms the backbone for all three models, with suspension duties handled by telescopic front fork with 120 mm of travel and a rear monoshock with 130 mm of travel. Seat height for all three models here is 795 mm.

Rolling stock dimensions on all three are identical, with 17-inch wheels shod in tyres measuring 110/70 in front and 140/70 at the back. For kerb weights, the Z250 ABS naked bike weighs 165 kg and is matched by the Ninja 250 sport bike, while the Ninja 250 ABS adds 2 kg at 167 kg. Other standard equipment on all three 250 cc models here include front and rear LED lamps, an eco riding indicator.

“At Modenas, we are very proud to share the same ethos as Kawasaki in prioritising customers which will ensure that all our customers get affordable, quality and technology-driven products. We aim to bring unique solutions and a heightened experience to the two-wheeled market,” said Modenas CEO Roslan Roskan.

According to the launch statement by Modenas, all Kawasaki models of 650 cc and below in Malaysia will be rebranded as Modenas, following the increase of equity share by Kawasaki Motors Limited in Modenas. Four CKD models have been scheduled for their Malaysian launches this year, comprised of the trio launched today as well as one more 650 cc model to come.

