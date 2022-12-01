In Cars, Local News, Porsche / By Pan Eu Jin / 1 December 2022 3:41 pm / 0 comments

Sime Darby Auto Performance, official distributor of Porsche vehicles in Malaysia has officiated the opening of the Porsche Centre Johor Bahru at Danga Bay in Johor Bahru.

The new centre in Johor Bahru is the first Porsche 4S centre in Malaysia where sales, service and spare parts supplies are integrated with a Porsche-certified Body & Paint workshop that’s capable of high-quality paint restoration and body works.

The 5,412 sq meter, three-storey facility introduces the brand’s latest “Destination Porsche” corporate architecture concept that focuses on brand experience, along with the aim to create a space for like-minded Porsche enthusiasts while appealing to new customers.

Inside the first 4S Porsche centre in Malaysia includes a new model highlight display, Porsche Classic and E-Performance section, a fitting lounge, delivery bay, certified pre-owned cars and for the driving enthusiasts, there are also e-sports racing simulators available.

It also features nine service bays in a service workshop that’s equipped with the latest technology and tools, highly-skilled and certified technicians along with genuine Porsche parts for maintenance and repairs. The new Porsche centre is also home to a high-performance 175 kW DC charger and three 22 kW AC chargers. The chargers are exclusively for Porsche Taycan owners by Sime Darby Auto Performance.

The Porsche-certified Body & Paint workshop features custom-made spray booths that are set at an optimal temperature to ensure optimal painting conditions. It is also equipped with ventilation and filtration systems designed to reduce airborne particles. Formulated by Porsche AG, only water-based paint are used at the body & paint workshop to minimise the environmental impact and improve working conditions for the technicians.

The new Porsche Centre Johor Bahru is also the first Porsche Classic Partner in Malaysia. This allows the centre to provide technical support, use genuine Porsche spare parts with direct access to Porsche AG Classic and special procurement processes for classic car spare parts which are no longer available.

Certified technicians are also at hand to offer personalised services to classic Porsche owners such as consulting on the best maintenance options or factory-approved restoration works. The new Porsche Centre Johor Bahru is located at No.21, Persiaran Danga Perdana, Danga Bay, 80200, Johor Bahru.

