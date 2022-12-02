In Bikes, BMW Motorrad, Electric motorcycles, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 2 December 2022 4:32 pm / 0 comments

Now in Malaysia’s ASEAN neighbour Thailand is the 2022 BMW Motorrad CE04 electric scooter, priced at 859,000 baht (RM108,518). For the price, the CE-04 comes with a five-year warranty against manufacturing defects, as well as free service for the same period.

Specifications for the CE04 in Thailand are identical to the European model released in 2021, with power coming from a 8.9 kWh lithium-ion battery. The battery energises a 31 kW electric motor – the equivalent of 42 hp with 62 Nm of torque.

This makes the CE04 capable of sprinting from zero to 50 km/h in 2.6 seconds while maximum speed is governed to 120 km/h. With a full charge, BMW Motorrad claims the CE04 has a travel range of 130 km.

Charging is done using a domestic socket, wall box or public charging station. When getting a 2.3 kW charge, the CE04 takes four hours and 20 minutes to get to full charge. Connecting to a 6.9 kW charger, the CE-04 goes from 20% to 80% battery capacity in 45 minutes.

A Mode 2 charging cable for domestic sockets is supplied as standard while a Mode 3 fast charging cable for connection to a wall box or public charging station is sold separately. There are three ride modes available, Eco, Rain and Road, to suit riding conditions with an additional power mode, Dynamic, which gives the CE04 quicker throttle response.

Other specifications on the CE04 include twin disc brakes on the front wheel and a single disc at the rear with ABS fitted as standard equipment cornering ABS, known in BMW Motorrad parlance as ABS Pro, available as an option. The CE04 rolls on a 15-inch wheels, shod with 120/70 tyre in front and 160/60 at the back.

Necessary information is displayed on a 10.25-inch TFT-LCD screen with smartphone connectivity and onscreen navigation. LED lighting is used throughout on the CE04 with Adaptive Headlight Pro available as an extra cost option.