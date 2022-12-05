In Cars, Ferrari, International News / By Pan Eu Jin / 5 December 2022 11:57 am / 3 comments

Ferrari has unveiled the Vision Gran Turismo, a closed-wheel single-seater concept car which will be available in the Gran Turismo 7 beginning December 23 this year. A full-scaled unit will be displayed at the Ferrari Museum in Maranello alongside a variety of one-off makes by Ferrari.

The Vision Gran Turismo pays tribute to Ferrari’s first-ever racing car, the 125 S, made in 1947 that bears the number 75. It was designed by the Ferrari Centro Stile and draws inspiration from legendary Ferrari sports prototypes from the 1960s and 1970s that enjoyed huge success at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and 24 Hours of Daytona.

It also embodies the DNA of the Ferrari 330 P3 and 512 S with its dramatic proportions and futuristic lines while the rear wing and diffuser take after the Ferrari 499P. More importantly, Ferrari noted that the Vision Gran Turismo represents a futuristic design approach for Ferrari’s road and racing cars.

The Vision Gran Turismo uses the same 3.0 litre twin-turbo V6 engine found in the 296 GTB, 296 GTS and 296 GT3 which is tuned up to deliver (a virtual) 1,030 PS and 900 Nm of torque. Ferrari highlighted that it had worked with Gran Turismo to produce an exhilarating engine sound for an even more realistic racing experience.

The engine is paired to an eight-speed F1-derived dual-clutch gearbox to drive all four wheels. An additional 240 kW (326 PS) is delivered from three electric motors – one on the rear axle and one on each of the front wheels. The Vision Gran Turismo gets from 0-100 km/h in under two seconds while 0-200 km/h is done in under five seconds, with a top speed in excess of 350 km/h.

The interior design is an extension of the exterior with optimal functionality and driver ergonomics. The clean dashboard lines are the result of a minimalist approach while transparent materials reveal the mechanical components that make up the sophisticated steering wheel. The human-machine interfaces (HMI) such as the instrument cluster display was designed for the driver to fully concentrate on the road ahead.