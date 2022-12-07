In Bikes, Local Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 7 December 2022 6:59 pm / 0 comments

Getting colour updates for the Malaysian market is the 2023 Yamaha Y15ZR, with the recommended retail price now set at RM8,998, an increase of RM500 over the 2022 Y15ZR price of RM8,498. The new colour choices are Yellow, Silver, Matte Green and Orange while pricing does not include road tax, insurance or registration.

No other changes for the Y15ZR for next year, with power still coming from liquid-cooled, SOHC, single-cylinder, 149.7 cc mill putting out a claimed 15.4 PS at 8,500 rpm and 13.8 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm. A a five-speed gear box with multi-plate wet clutch and chain final drive gets power to the ground.

Suspension is done with conventional telescopic forks on the front wheel while the rear end is held up by a preload-adjustable monoshock. Braking is done with a single hydraulic disc front and rear and the Y15ZR rolls on 17-inch wheels shod in 90/80 rubber in front and 120/70 on the rear wheel.

Seat height for the Y15ZR is set at 780 mm while weight is 117 kg, with fuel carried in a 4.2-litre tank. The 2023 Yamaha Y15ZR comes with a two-year or 20,000 km warranty, whichever comes first, and every purchase gets a gift of a Yamaha brake disc lock worth RM100.