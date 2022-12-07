In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 7 December 2022 10:20 am / Comments are Disabled

This is the season of giving and with the year-end and Christmas celebrations looming, what better way to end the year than to gift yourself or your loves, the gift of a luxurious, go-anywhere SUV? Whether you’re in the market for a brand new or pre-owned Land Rover or Jaguar SUV, the Jaguar Land Rover showroom in Penang will be having special promotions and activities from December 10-11, 9:30am to 6pm.

During this period, Jaguar Land Rover is offering special deals for the Range Rover Velar with two variants available, priced from RM628,800. The updated Range Rover Velar features a revamped interior with a new steering wheel (with hands-on wheel detection) and a conventional gear shifter that replaces the rotary dial.

Standout features include the Premium Cabin Lighting, a Pivi Pro infotainment system with improved software and graphics, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with air suspension adaptive dynamics, Matrix LED headlights and 22-inch wheels on the outside.

Every purchase of the Range Rover Velar will be accompanied by a complimentary auto-deployable side step, a five-year warranty and free service and three-years roadside assistance. Those interested in offers on other models can refer to JLR’s sales consultants by contacting 04-2262279. For more information on the range of new cars, download the brochures here.

There will also be a wide range of approved pre-owned vehicles to choose from including the Land Rover Discovery priced from RM450k and the Jaguar F-Pace from RM299k. The selection of approved pre-owned vehicles also includes the Range Rover Vogue, Land Rover Defender 90 and Defender 110. Each purchase comes with two-years warranty and free service.

Also at the Christmas celebrations are activities such as the Christmas Wreath Making Workshop, test drives, complimentary greeting card mailing service and mystery prize giveaways via an advent calendar.

For more enquiries on the event or Jaguar Land Rover’s range of approved pre-owned cars, call 04-226 2279 or head on to the showroom that’s located at 45, Jalan Sultan Ahmad Shah, 10050 Penang from December 10-11.