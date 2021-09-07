In Cars, Land Rover, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 7 September 2021 11:59 am / 0 comments

Last month, Jaguar Land Rover Malaysia launched the updated 2021 Range Rover Velar, which benefits from an enhanced interior and new kit. Here’s a gallery of the P250 R-Dynamic variant being introduced with the refresh, which is priced at RM612,207 excluding insurance, road tax and registration, but factors in the ongoing 50% Penjana sales tax waiver as this is a fully imported (CBU) model.

Under the bonnet, you’ll still find the same powertrain from the previous P250 R-Dynamic, which consists of an Ingenium 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that serves up 250 PS and 365 Nm of torque. The mill is paired with a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission, with drive sent to the ground via a standard all-wheel drive system.

Also untouched is the exterior design, although the interior does get some notable changes as mentioned at the start. Firstly, the rotary dial used before has been replaced with a more conventional toggle gear shifter. The steering wheel is also new here and comes with integrated smart buttons (context sensitive) and a hands-on wheel detection feature.

Elsewhere, the Velar’s cabin gets the Pivi Pro infotainment system that comes with richer graphics and improved software, linked to the same dual-screen hardware. Users can customise the information display to them and the system allows for more than one mobile device to be connected at the same time, negating the need to swap connections for passengers.

For a more serene and refined environment, Active Road Noise Cancellation (ARNC) also makes its way into the SUV, and it works like a pair of headphones with active noise cancelling technology. Another new addition is a 3D surround camera that provides the driver with a three-dimensional view around the vehicle, displaying several views simultaneously including a 3D perspective view plan from above as well as a ClearSight Ground View.

One mechanical revision that should be noted is an electronic air suspension system that is now standard to the P250 variant; the P380 R-Dynamic came equipped with it prior to the update. The system provides a more comfortable ride and will even reduce the vehicle’s height by 10 mm when cruising above 105 km/h for better aerodynamics. If you prefer to dictate things, you can alter the ride height by +/- 50 mm using the touchscreen, key fob, or control buttons in the boot.