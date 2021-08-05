In Cars, Land Rover, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 5 August 2021 7:15 pm / 0 comments

Jaguar Land Rover Malaysia has officially introduced the 2021 Range Rover Velar, which features an enhanced interior and updated kit. The model year refresh goes on sale here in 2.0L R-Dynamic form at a starting price of RM612,207 (excluding insurance, road tax and registration, but with the 50% Penjana sales tax waiver).

There are no external revisions, but the interior gets a couple of subtle styling changes. These are made up of a new toggle gear shifter, which replaces the rotary dial in earlier versions, as well as a new steering wheel design with integrated smart buttons and hands-on wheel detection feature.

The infotainment system has also been upgraded. While the dual-screen hardware has been retained, a new Pivi Pro system goes on, boasting significantly improved graphics and new software for a better user experience.

The all-new infotainment system is customisable to display information that is most relevant to the driver, and more than one mobile device can be connected at the same time, allowing both driver and passenger to enjoy hands-free connectivity without the need to swap connection.

Beyond this, there’s Active Road Noise Cancellation (ARNC), which works just like a pair of high-end noise cancellation headphones to deliver a quiet and more refined cabin experience.

Additionally, the vehicle’s driver assistance systems now comes equipped with a 3D surround camera. This provides the driver with a three-dimensional view around the vehicle, displaying several views simultaneously including a 3D perspective view plan from above as well as a ClearSight Ground View.

The powertrain from the P250 R-Dynamic continues on here unchanged. The Ingenium 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine continues to put out 250 PS and 365 Nm, with power sent through a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission onto the road with the help of an all-wheel drive system.

The update also introduces electronic air suspension as standard to the P250 version (the P380 3.0L R-Dynamic came equipped with it). Aside from providing a cushier ride, the car’s ride height drops by 10 mm to improve the aerodynamic drag when cruising above 105km/h. The system also allows the vehicle’s height to be altered by +/- 50mm to suit your needs, selectable via the touchscreen, key fob or control buttons in the loadspace area.

As with other models in the Land Rover range, the Velar comes with a Land Rover Care programme, which includes a five-year warranty, five years’ free service and three years’ roadside assistance.