In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Land Rover / By Gerard Lye / 23 September 2020 5:53 pm

The Range Rover Velar has been given some updates for the 2021 model year, with significant changes involving its powertrain line-up and list of available technologies. Order taking for the revised Velar has already begun in the United Kingdom, with prices starting from 46,110 pounds sterling (RM243,747).

There aren’t any styling changes externally, but the Velar mirrors the Jaguar F-Pace by introducing a new plug-in hybrid variant called the P400e. This comes with a 2.0 litre Ingenium turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that makes 300 PS and 400 Nm of torque, which is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

An electric motor rated at 143 PS (105 kW) and 275 Nm, along with a belt-integrated starter generator (BISG), are also part of the system, which altogether, provides 404 PS and 640 Nm. According to Land Rover, the P400e takes 5.4 seconds to get from zero to 100 km/h, but it’s the efficiency that’s more important, as it has a claimed fuel consumption of just 2.2 l/100 km (45.4 km/l) while emitting as little as 49 g/km of CO2.

Powering said electric motor is a 17.1-kWh lithium-ion battery mounted beneath the boot floor, which provides up to 53 km of electric-only range. The P400e comes with a seven-kW onboard AC charger, and when plugged into an appropriate domestic wallbox or public charger – rated at seven kW or higher – via a Type 2 connector, it’ll take one hour and 40 minutes to get from 0-80% state of charge (SoC).

If that’s too much time taken away from your life, the PHEV also supports DC fast charging up to 32 kW with a CCS connector, whereby the same run from 0-80% SoC takes just half an hour. For those who prefer not to plug their Velar into anything, Land Rover also offers the model with a selection of 3.0 litre Ingenium turbocharged straight-six petrol and diesel engines, which boast 48-volt mild hybrid technology.

On the petrol front, there’s the P340 and P400, with the former producing 340 PS and 480 Nm, enabling a century sprint time of 6.3 seconds. Meanwhile, the P400 serves up 400 PS and 550 Nm for a 0-100 km/h time of 5.5 seconds.

The oil burner here is the D300, which makes 300 PS and 650 Nm, but is the slowest of the bunch, requiring 6.5 seconds to complete the century sprint. Land Rover says a smaller, four-cylinder Ingenium diesel mill will be introduced to the Velar later on as the D200, which will also get the same mild hybrid tech. All engines are paired with an eight-speed automatic and four-wheel drive.

On the inside, the Velar gets the new Pivi and Pivi Pro infotainment systems like those used on the F-Pace. The dual-screen hardware is retained here, but with significantly improved graphics and new software for a better user experience, which is further backed by improved responsiveness thanks to Jaguar Land Rover’s new underlying Electrical Vehicle Architecture (EVA 2.0).

Like many other infotainment systems, there are plenty of connected services available at the user’s fingertips, along with access to over-the-air updates. Beyond the new infotainment systems, the Velar also gains Active Road Noise Cancellation to create a more serene cabin, while an air filtration system works with the existing air ionisation feature to filter out PM2.5 particulates so passengers breathe cleaner air.

Land Rover also offers the second-generation Activity Key, which is water-resistant and shock-proof, and now incorporates an LCD watch. This can be used to replace the standard key fob when necessary, say when you’re going kayaking or hiking.

Other notable changes include a more elegant steering wheel design with a smaller centre boss and revised touch buttons, along with a stubby gear selector instead of a rotary dial found in previous Velar models.