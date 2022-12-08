In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 8 December 2022 9:26 am / 0 comments

PLUS Malaysia (PLUS) has announced that the Penang Bridge will be temporarily closed on December 11, 2022 from 12am to 10am for the returning Penang Bridge International Marathon that has been on a two-year hiatus.

In an official release, the highway concessionaire said the bridge will only reopen to the public from 10am upon completion of the whole event, which will see participants of the full (42.195 km) and half (21 km) marathons set off from the Queensbay Mall outdoor carpark early in the morning.

Motorists who are travelling to and from the island are advised to use the Second Penang Bridge, also known as the Sultan Abdul Halim Muadzam Shah Bridge, as an alternative and to follow all on-site instructions.