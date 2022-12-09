In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 9 December 2022 10:32 am / 0 comments

2023 Honda CRF300L Swift Gray

Just a colour update for the 2023 Honda CRF300L dual-purpose motorcycle with the Swift Gray colour scheme with orange graphics joining the familiar Extreme Red. Also new is black handguards to match the gray bodywork, while the CRF300L gets the same in a shade of red.

In Malaysia, the CRFR250L was priced at RM24,378 in 2021 while the CRF250 Rally with improved riding comfort and handling had a retail price of RM27,599. A check with our source in Malaysian distributor Boon Siew Honda revealed plans for importing the CRF300L in the local market are “under very early discussion.”

Power for the CRF300L comes from a single-cylinder, liquid-cooled DOHC mill displaying 286 cc. Power is claimed to be 26.95 hp at 8,500 rpm with 26.6 Nm of torque available at 6,500 rpm.

2023 Honda CRF300L Rally Extreme Red

A six-speed gearbox with slip and assist clutch gets power to the rear wheel via chain drive. For 2023, the CRF300L gets shorter first to fifth gear ratios for better engine response and acceleration while the sixth gear functions as an overdrive for relaxed highway cruising.

The CRF300L’s 21-inch front wheel and 18-inch rear are shod with 80/100 and 120/80 tyres, respectively. Braking is done with a single 256mm disc gripped by a two-piston caliper while the rear gets a 220mm disc and single-piston caliper, with two-channel ABS as standard.

Showa provides the 43 mm diameter upside-down front fork with 2260 mm of travel while the Showa rear monoshock provides the same amount. Weight for the CRF300L is listed as 142 kg, with seat height set at 880 mm and 7.8-litres of fuel is carried in the tank.