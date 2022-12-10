In Bikes, Local Bike News, Triumph / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 10 December 2022 6:37 pm / 0 comments

As of January 14, 2023, Fast Bikes will cease to be the official Malaysian distributor for Triumph motorcycles, subsequently taking on a Honda Big Wing dealership. Accordingly, Motoradic, as exclusive official importer for Triumph, will also relinquish its role.

Fast Bike’s Triumph outlets in Penang, Johor Bahru and Kota Kinabalu will also end operations on that date. A new Triumph motorcycles representative for Malaysia has been appointed but the name has not been officially announced.

For Triumph motorcycles no longer under warranty, Fast Bikes remains available for consultation and advice on service and technical matters. For motorcycles still under warranty, Triumph Motorcycles UK and its official representative in Malaysia will be solely responsible for all terms and conditions.