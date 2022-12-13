In Local News / By Danny Tan / 13 December 2022 10:47 am / 2 comments

Those who travel to the airport frequently, take note. PLUS has announced that it will temporarily close the Elite Highway KLIA toll plaza ramp towards Bandar Serenia/Nilai (southbound) from today (December 13) till Friday, December 16. The closure will be for all vehicles, from 10pm to 5am daily.

The night closure is to ensure safe tree felling, clearance and removal works, which will require the use of heavy machinery at the area.

As such, highway users from KLIA heading towards Nilai and the south are advised to turn left (northbound) to the Gamuda Cove toll plaza and make a U-turn there before they re-enter the Elite Highway towards Bandar Serenia and Nilai. Take note of this detour and plan your journey accordingly – drive safe.