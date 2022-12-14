In Bikes, Local Bike News, Triumph / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 14 December 2022 9:00 am / 4 comments

Taking over as Malaysian distributor for Triumph Motorcycles is Didi Resources. This appointment takes effect January 15, 2023.

Didi Resources will be responsible for the importation, sale, and distribution of Triumph Motorcycles in Malaysia. New Triumph showrooms are planned for Petaling Jaya, Selangor and mainland Penang.

Additionally, six Triumph brand stores will be opened nation-wide.