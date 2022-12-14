Taking over as Malaysian distributor for Triumph Motorcycles is Didi Resources. This appointment takes effect January 15, 2023.
Didi Resources will be responsible for the importation, sale, and distribution of Triumph Motorcycles in Malaysia. New Triumph showrooms are planned for Petaling Jaya, Selangor and mainland Penang.
Additionally, six Triumph brand stores will be opened nation-wide.
Comments
Another big brand secured by Didi, congrats!
Didi.. and friends?
didn’t DiDi make some sorta cleaning solvent/agent way back when??
World worst kept secret.