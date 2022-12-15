In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Great Wall, Local News / By Pan Eu Jin / 15 December 2022 11:22 am / 4 comments

The Ora Good Cat was recently introduced in Malaysia with two variants available. The 400 Pro is priced from RM139,800 while the 500 Ultra is priced from RM169,800. They’re covered by a five-year/150,000 km warranty along with an eight-year/180,000 km warranty for the battery pack.

For those who have purchased the fully electric Ora Good Cat, there’s good news as Great Wall Motors (GWM) has announced that the first batch of EVs has arrived in Malaysia. The announcement came with a set of images showing rows of the Good Cat in Malaysia that’s ready for delivery.

Both the 400 Pro and 500 Ultra variants feature a single electric motor with 143 PS and 210 Nm of torque to drive the front wheels. Both take 7.9 seconds to get from 0-100 km/h, with a top speed of 152 km/h. The 400 Pro is fitted with a 47.8 kWh battery that returns up to 400 km of EV range (NEDC cycle) while the larger 63.1 kWh battery in the 500 Ultra is capable of offering up to 500 km of range (NEDC cycle). With 60 kW DC fast charging, 0-80% state of charge takes around 40 minutes.

Standout features to complement the Good Cat’s funky exterior and interior design include a panoramic sunroof, a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a seven-inch fully digital instrument cluster and a comprehensive driver assistance system featuring adaptive cruise control, AEB, forward collision warning and lane centering assist, to name a few. In the 500 Ultra variant, there’s even a massage function for the driver seat.

With each purchase of the Ora Good Cat, customers will receive a complimentary portable charger and home charger, as well as five maintenance services at free of charge as part of the 4-in-1 Purr-fect package.

GALLERY: 2022 Ora Good Cat