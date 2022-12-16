In Audi, Cars, International News / By Pan Eu Jin / 16 December 2022 1:33 pm / 0 comments

Having first debuted in 2019, Audi has revealed the faster, more powerful RS 6 Avant performance and the RS7 Sportback performance. Both the performance models are priced from 135,000 euros (RM636k) each. The standard RS6 Avant and RS7 Sportback is available in Malaysia, priced from RM1.08 million and RM1.1 million respectively.

The 4.0 litre V8 bi-turbo TFSI engines in both cars now produce 630 PS and 850 Nm of torque, up from 600 hp and 800 Nm. This is courtesy of larger turbochargers and an increase in boost from 2.4 bar to 2.6 bar. As a result, both the performance models now get from 0-100 km/h in 3.4 seconds, 0.2 seconds faster than the RS6 Avant and RS7 Sportback base models.

Both cars are now also fitted with a new self-locking centre differential that distributes power 40:60 between the front and rear wheels. It can send up to 70% of power to the front wheel or up to 85% to the rear wheels when necessary for better traction. The lighter and more compact differential also allows for more precise cornering and reduced understeer.

Reduced insulation in the engine compartment, interior, and rear section of the vehicle has shed eight kilograms off both cars, with the RS6 Sportback weighing 2,090 kg and RS7 Sportback 2,065 kg. The new RS6 and RS7 performance models also gets 21-inch aluminium wheels with a ten-spoke star design, wrapped in 275/35 tyres.

As an option, 22-inch lightweight wheels are also available. They’re not only five kilograms lighter (each) but also improve brake cooling through its design. As standard, these new wheels will be wrapped in Continental Sport Contact 7 tyres.

The coasting mode in both cars is now only activated automatically when in the Efficiency drive mode, while the engine-control unit has been further fine-tuned to deliver more exhilarating acceleration in Dynamic mode. The updated transmission software also means shifting times are now faster.

Standard in the RS6 and RS7 performance models is the RS Dynamic Package which increases top speed to 280 km/h while providing all-wheel steering capabilities and a quattro sport differential on the rear axle.

The RS Dynamic Package plus is also available as an option. It raises the top speed of both models to 305 km/h and equips them with an RS ceramic brake system with 440 mm (front) and 370 mm (rear) discs. The ceramic brake system is 34 kg lighter than the steel units in the standard RS6 and RS7.

The RS6 and RS7 performance is available for the first time with metallic and matte Ascari Blue along with matte Dew Silver paintwork for a total of 16 different exterior colours. The performance models also distinguish themselves with an RS exterior kit in matte gray as standard. This is seen on the roof rails, rear diffuser, front splitter, side mirror covers and door sills. The Audi rings and model name can be specified in chrome or black.

