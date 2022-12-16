In Cars, Local News / By Pan Eu Jin / 16 December 2022 6:51 pm / 0 comments

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook was on the prowl again following his random spot check recently of the LRT Kelana Jaya and MRT stations at peak hours. This time, the Seremban MP rode on the KTM Komuter train from KL Sentral to the Terminal Bersepadu Selatan (TBS) in Bandar Tasik Selatan.

Once again, Loke went incognito with an unassuming appearance and was only accompanied by two assistants, without the presence of the media or management of the train operators, to observe the KTM Komuter services and the overall situation at TBS.

The spot check was prompted by comments on social media regarding KTM’s services and matters related to the issuing of bus passes at TBS. Like the previous spot check, Loke was pictured again with a non-functioning escalator – a seemingly common issue at train stations.

“I will be meeting the Keretapi Tanah Melayu (KTMB) management at the soonest to discuss ways to improve the services and frequency of KTM trains. It’s understood that KTMB has endured various operational issues caused by the delay of the KVDT1 and KVDT2 tracks,” Loke said.

Loke will also be meeting the management of TBS to discuss preparation efforts in handling the surge of passengers during weekends and festive seasons.