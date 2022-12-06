In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 6 December 2022 10:16 am / 31 comments

Newly appointed transport minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook rode the LRT Kelana Jaya Line yesterday. But it was not a typical turun padang session because he went incognito during the evening rush hour, without a rombongan and Prasarana management. It was a true spot check.

The Seremban MP wore a black cap and black face mask and was pictured standing in a packed train. He was also pictured with a non-functioning elevator, trying out the lift and looking at a roof leak at the MRT Muzium Negara Station, which connects to the LRT at KL Sentral.

In a Facebook post, Loke said that he spent two hours yesterday evening, 5pm to 7pm, to see for himself the true situation (keadaan sebenar) of the LRT Kelana Jaya Line during peak hours. He said that he did not inform Prasarana management and the media as he wanted to experience himself what regular commuters go through daily.

“It was very packed in the train and of course it’s not comfortable for passengers,” he said. “I understand the challenges that LRT passengers go through. I will have a meeting with Prasarana’s top management this week itself to discuss the direction and ways to improve our public transport service,” the returning MoT minister added.

The automatic train control (ATC) system of the LRT Kelana Jaya Line went haywire last month, causing a partial shutdown of the crucial line for a few days (November 9-14). 16 stations on the line, from Kelana Jaya in PJ to Ampang Park in the city centre were closed during that period and Prasarana used buses to fill in the gap. The transport operator then compensated users with free rides for seven days.

Kudos to Loke for getting a real taste of daily commuting in KL.