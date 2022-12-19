In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 19 December 2022 4:15 pm / 0 comments

Rainfall yesterday caused a landslide on KM393.4 northbound of the East Coast Expressway (ECE) from Bukit Besi to Ajil, with highway operator Lebuhraya Pantai Timur 2 advising motorists heading from Kuala Lumpur to Kuala Terengganu to exit at the Dungun toll plaza and use the coastal road FT03 to head to their destination.

Meanwhile, those who are journeying southbound from Kuala Terengganu to Kuantan or Kuala Lumpur will still be able to use the ECE to get to where they need to go.

According to Terengganu police, at around 11.30am on Sunday (December 18, 2022), a landslide damaged a cascade drain and caused rainwater to spill onto the highway and flooding it, as seen in videos posted on social media.

The flood waters eventually receded by 12.15pm, and the mandatory exit announced by Lebuhraya Pantai Timur 2 is to facilitate site cleaning works as well as unwanted incidents from happening to highway users passing through the route.