18 December 2022

AWAS !!!

BERHATI-HATI SEMUA PENGGUNA LPT 2

LPT 2 area Ajil.

Kepala air dr atas bukit berdekatan Hiway. pic.twitter.com/wS7MvLzECP — Blembang (@AnglerWorld) December 18, 2022

There are reports on social media that LPT 2 is currently experiencing flooding near Ajil in Terengganu, around KM 393 of the highway. If you plan to drive through that area you should take precautions. Perhaps delaying your journey might be a good idea.

Jabatan Meteoreologi Malaysia released this warning at 1230pm warning of continuous rainfall at a red/dangerous level for Kelantan and Terengganu. In addition, there are orange zones in Perlis, Kedah, Perak and Pahang, and yellow zones in Kedah, Penang, Perak and Johor.

As always, do check in advance if the route you planned to take brings you through an affected area before heading out. If possible, delay your journey and if you’re already out of your home, move your car to safer area if possible. Do not force your way through flooded areas as it can severely damage your car.

It is also important to get Special Perils insurance coverage for your vehicle, which is an optional add-on. Opting in will cost a little extra but the amount is relatively small compared to your vehicle’s insured value and can prove to be very important to protect you financially if your car gets damaged by floods. Without it, you’ll be paying the repair bill out of your own pocket, which can be very costly.