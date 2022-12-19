In Local News, MAA Vehicle Sales Data / By Anthony Lim / 19 December 2022 12:13 pm / 0 comments

The Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) has released vehicle sales data for the month of November 2022, announcing that a total of 64,404 vehicles were delivered to buyers last month. This is an increase of 3,402 units from the 61,002 units sold in October, or an increase of 5.58% in volume.

The association said that the consistent volume (November was the fourth month in a row that volume has been over the 60k unit mark) was due to car companies continuing to fulfil many of the bookings received before June 30, 2022, when the sales tax exemption ended.

Compared to the same month in 2021, November’s total was 7.3% (or 4,357 units) higher than the 60,047 units achieved last year. As for the year-to-date total industry volume (TIV) going into 11 months of the year, the volume for 2022 stood at 642,306 units, which is an increase of 44.8% (or 198,670 units) from the 443,636 units managed across the same period in 2021.

The association projects sales in the last month of the year to be higher than November levels, with car companies expected to continue fulfilling the backlog of vehicle orders made during the sales exemption period. As has been the case for some time now, the final tally will of course be dependent on production ability.