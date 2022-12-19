In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 19 December 2022 9:55 am / 11 comments

Does your car’s third brake light work properly? If not, you can be fined up to RM2,000 and face imprisonment of not more than six months if convicted, according to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

The third brake light is the red light located at the top or bottom middle of a car’s windshield and serves to notify drivers behind that you are slowing down, which is especially important when it is raining.

Should the third brake light malfunction or be removed by the car owner, this poses a danger to other drivers tailing you as they may not be able to know when you are braking, resulting in a possible collision. Drivers caught with faulty or absent taillights are subject to Section 119(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for general offences and penalties.

A simple way to check by yourself if your car’s third brake light is working is to use your phone to record a video of your car from the back while you get in and step on the brake pedal in a safe environment.