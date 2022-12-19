Does your car’s third brake light work properly? If not, you can be fined up to RM2,000 and face imprisonment of not more than six months if convicted, according to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).
The third brake light is the red light located at the top or bottom middle of a car’s windshield and serves to notify drivers behind that you are slowing down, which is especially important when it is raining.
Should the third brake light malfunction or be removed by the car owner, this poses a danger to other drivers tailing you as they may not be able to know when you are braking, resulting in a possible collision. Drivers caught with faulty or absent taillights are subject to Section 119(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for general offences and penalties.
A simple way to check by yourself if your car’s third brake light is working is to use your phone to record a video of your car from the back while you get in and step on the brake pedal in a safe environment.
Comments
aiyoh…mcm ni pun kena jail… sometime user don’t know their 3rd light not working…is not they want to turn off or pusposely disable the 3rd light. IMO…i agree saman lah… but jail i think is too much lah…
Aiyoh, x buat enforcement bising tak buat kerja. Bila buat enforcement, kata too much. What do u want? They dont know their 3rd light working?ada ambil lesen kan? Sebelum bawak kasi check dulu la lampu tu hidup ke tak..
But kapchais don’t need lights at all and the police does nothing (aside from some roadblocks in KL or Penang)?
Six months in jail because a light you can’t see isn’t working?
What kind of madness is this?
I wonder how’s the after sales going for Ertiga and pre-2016 Suzuki models. E.g. they need a replacement third brake light, can they get one?
Exhausts and headlights for pre-2016 Suzuki’s also not available any more. Should government allow pre-2016 Suzuki owners to go without exhaust n headlights?
In the meanwhile, mat rempit with no side mirror, no brake, no license and insurance are pampered and gifted with racing circuits.
Nex wil b rear seat belt n baby seat enforcement, good that they keep on reminding , hope it’s not just for show only bcos of new government.
This seems might be purposely to let cops ask for higher bribes.
Why set it so ridiculously high? Is it proven that not having a 3rd brake light seriously causes accidents?
OK, if you set it so high, can we set the fine for cops asking for bribes to be RM200K and 20 years jail?
In countries like the US, you get a “fix it” ticket, instead of such a crazy, hefty fine.
relax gais… no enforcement so all good
Common scene on night roads is cars moving without headlights ON hence no rear lights as well Some have their secondary front lights ON but not the headlights hence no rear lights as well. Action and saman need to be taken. Myvi Cara are common. What are the causes? JPJ/PDRM need to put out social media posters on offences to remind the public.