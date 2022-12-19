In Cars, Local News, Suzuki / By Gerard Lye / 19 December 2022 5:28 pm / 0 comments

Suzuki Cars Malaysia, which is operated by Naza Eastern Motors, has announced the availability of several accessories for the Jimny, which are offered in three distinctive packages. While some meant to enhance the aesthetics of the tiny 4×4 off-roader, others do serve a functional purpose.

The first is the Urban Package that includes a front bumper garnish, side garnish, door visors as well as a new grille cover. This package retails at RM5,820 without installation, which is an extra RM180.

Next up, there’s the Professional Package for RM1,500 (installation is an additional RM117) that swaps out the body-coloured door handles and black side mirror caps for chrome ones.

Lastly, there’s the Protection Package priced at RM4,000 that adds front and rear mud flaps as well as a metal guard for the Jimny’s two differentials (front and rear). The installation fee for the Protection Package is the same as the Professional Package at RM117.

As for the car itself, the Jimny currently retails at RM174,900 on-the-road without insurance, which is RM6,000 more than the launch price of RM168,900, although the smaller figure factors in the 50% sales and service tax (SST) rebate that was active at the time.

Fully imported (CBU) from Japan, the Jimny is available in four colours, with Jungle Green and Medium Grey being no-cost option. However, those that want the off-roader in a two-tone Kinetic Yellow and a Bluish Black Pearl 3 roof will need to fork out an extra RM2,500, while the monotone Bluish Black Pearl 3 is a RM1,500 option.

In terms of specifications, the Jimny is powered by a K15B 1.5 litre VVT naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine producing 100 hp at 6,000 rpm and 130 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. The mill is mated to a four-speed automatic gearbox and a part-time four-wheel drive system with a low-range transfer box. Read our review of the Jimny here.

