In Bikes, Ducati, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 21 December 2022 1:51 pm / 0 comments

A year after its world debut, the 2022 Ducati Desert X is now in Malaysia, priced at RM112,900 excluding road tax, insurance and registration. The initial batch of 20 Desert X imported into Malaysia are already spoken for and orders placed with Ducati Malaysia will see delivery in late March or Early April.

The Desert X is a dual-purpose motorcycle inspired by the Dakar Rally racing machines of the 1980s, but with modern underpinnings. M motive power comes from a Testastretta V-twin displacing 937 cc producing 110 hp at 9,250 rpm with 92 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm.

Although having some commonality with the Ducati Multistrada V2 (RM105,900), the six-speed gearbox of the Desert X comes with shorter first and second gear for improved off-road performance. The Desert X is touted as having true on- and off-road capability, with six riding modes – Sport, Touring, Urban, Wet, Enduro and Rally.

Aside from self-explanatory riding modes, Enduro mode reduces power for better control off-road while Rally gives full power with minimal electronic intervention for the hard-core rider. Included in the electronics suite is Ducati Traction Control (DTC) and cornering ABS with three levels and able to be switched off while Enduro or Rally mode, along with wheelie control and up-and-down quickshifter.

The necessary information is displayed on a two-mode display 5-inch TFT-LCD screen along with optional Bluetooth connectivity to the rider’s smartphone. The price for the Bluetooth option is expected to be between RM2,000 to RM4,000 for the Malaysia market.

Rolling on a 21-inch spoked wheel in front and 18-inch unit in the rear, the Desert X is shod with Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres as standard in 90/90-21 front and 150/70-18 rear. Braking is done with twin Brembo M50 monobloc callipers in front, clamping 320 mm discs while the back end gets a 265 mm disc and two-piston calliper.

Meanwhile, suspension is provided by Kayaba, with full adjustability for compression, preload and rebound. The front upside-down fork has 230 mm of travel while the rear monoshock provides 220 mm. This places the rider 875 mm off the ground with 250 mm of ground clearance while overall weight is 202 kg.

Pricing for the Desert in Malaysia is for the standard model, with the customer able to choose between four add-on packages worth between RM3,570 to RM14,280. The accessories packages include luggage, Termignoni exhaust, engine and radiator guards, auxiliary lighting, Rally seat as well as an 8-liter secondary tank to complement the 21-litre fuel tank.