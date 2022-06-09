In Bikes, Ducati, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 9 June 2022 11:47 am / 0 comments

Accompanying the Ducati Streetfighter V2 at its Malaysian launch is the 2022 Ducati Multistrada V2S adventure-tourer, priced at RM105,900. Replacing the Multistrada 950, the Multistrada V2S, the only model option available for Malaysia, comes with Ducati’s Skyhook electronic suspension.

Competition for the Multistrada V2S in Malaysia includes the BMW Motorrad F850GS 40th Anniversary (RM85,500, with Dynamic ESA electronic suspension and quickshifter) and the Triumph Tiger 900 GT Pro (RM82,900, with electronic suspension and quickshifter). Another Malaysian market alternative to the Multistrada V2S is the KTM 890 Adventure, priced at RM96,800 with 19-inch front wheel and manual fully-adjustable suspension.

The Multistrada V2S is powered by Ducati’s Testastretta V-twin, producing 113 hp at 9,000 rpm and 96 Nm of torque at 7,750 rpm with 53 mm diameter throttle bodies and ride-by-wire throttle. Power gets to the 17-inch rear wheel via a six-speed, quickshifter-equipped gearbox with slipper clutch and chain final drive.

Suspension duties for the Multistrada V2S is done by Ducati’s Skyhook electronic suspension, with the upside-down front fork on the 19-inch front wheel adjustable for compression and rebound while the rear has fully-adjustable electronic monoshock holding the double-sided swingarm. Twin Brembo radial-mount Monobloc four-piston callipers grab 320 mm diameter semi-floating brake discs while the back wheel is stopped with a two-piston Brembo floating calliper on a 265 mm disc.

With 20-litres of fuel in the tank, the Multistrada V2S tips the scales at 225 kg while seat height is set at 830 mm, 850 mm tall and 810 mm low seats being an extra cost option. Also available is a lowering kit drops the seat height by a further 20 mm to 790 mm when combined with the low seat.

The Multistrada V2S gets a 5-inch TFT-LCD display as standard, ready to accept the Ducati Multimedia System for Bluetooth connectivity to the rider’s smartphone. A full suite of riding aids comes with the Multistrada V2S, including ride modes, traction control, power modes, cornering ABS and hill hold control.