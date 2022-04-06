In Bikes, Ducati, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 6 April 2022 5:27 pm / 0 comments

Good news for Ducati V-twin fans as Ducati Malaysia expects its shipment of the 2022 Ducati Streetfighter V2 naked sports and Multistrada V2 adventure-tourer to arrive mid-year. Pending an official launch, pricing for this pair of Ducati middleweight V-twins is yet to be confirmed but an inside source says, “expect pricing to be above RM100,000.”

Both Ducati V2s were launched in the last half of 2021, joining the Panigale V2 sportsbike but delays caused by the pandemic, as well as an upsurge in demand from Europe, required Ducati Malaysia to await an allocation from the factory. The impending Malaysian launch of the Streetfighter V2 and Multistrada V2 will complete Ducati Malaysia’s line up of the Borgo Panigale V-twins.

Launched in September of 2021, the Multistrada V2 replaces the Multistrada 950, and comes in the base V2 as well as the Multistrada V2S. The V2S is differentiated from the base model by the use of Skyhook electronic suspension for the upside-down front fork, adjustable for compression and rebound, while the rear has a fully-adjustable electronic monoshock.

Power for the Multistrada V2 is claimed to be 113 hp at 9,000 rpm and 96 Nm of torque at 7,750 rpm, the torque figure dropping to 94 Nm at 6,750 rpm for the Euro 5 compliant 937 cc Testastretta engine. The Multistrada V2 gets cornering ABS, vehicle hold control, traction control and four ride modes – Sport, Touring Urban and Enduro – while opting for the Multistrada V2S gets you cruise control, LED headlights with cornering lights, quickshifter, hands-free connectivity and backlit handlebar controls.

The base model Multistrada V2 comes in at 222 kg ready to ride away, while the Multistrada V2S adds 3 kg for a curb weight of 225 kg with 20-litres of fuel in the tank. Seat height is set at at 830 mm as standard with a tall seat extra-cost option with 850 mm seat height and a low seat at 810 mm, while a lowering kit is available, dropping seat height to 790 mm.

For the Streetfighter V2, which joins the Streetfighter V4 and Monster in Ducati’s naked sports offerings, power comes from a 955 cc, Euro 5-compliant Superquadro two-cylinder mill, producing 153 hp at 10,750 rom and 101.4 Nm of torque at 9,000 rpm. Suspension is done with a fully-adjustable Showa 43 mm diameter BPF (Big Piston Fork) in front and a similarly adjustable Sachs monoshock.

Braking uses Brembo M4.32 Monobloc callipers, similar to the Panigale V2 with 320 mm diameter floating brake discs. As a concession to the road riding sensibilities of the Streetfighter V2, the brake pads are a less aggressive formulation while still providing brake feel and performance suited to highway and street use.

The electronics suite in the Streetfighter V2 comes with three ride modes, cornering ABS with slide control, traction control, wheelie control, engine braking control and up-and-down quickshifter. Weighing in at 200 kg with 17-litres in the tank, the Streetfighter V2 places the rider 845 mm off the ground.

GALLERY: 2022 Ducati Streetfighter V2