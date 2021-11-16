In Bikes, Ducati, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 16 November 2021 10:34 am / 0 comments

Joining Ducati’s naked sportsbike lineup is the 2022 Ducati Streetfighter V2, joining its larger sibling the Ducati Streefighter V4, V4S (RM145,900 in Malaysia) and the limited edition V4SP as well as the recently launched Ducati Monster (RM69,900). Taking the Panigale V2 (RM109,900) as its basis, the Streetfighter V2, like the Streetfighter V4, is essentially a Ducati sportsbike sans bodywork.

With the Stradale V4 engine now powering the Borgo Panigale firm’s litre-class bikes, the trademark Ducati V-twin still has a place in the catalogue. Powering the Streetfighter V2 is the same 955 cc, Euro 5-compliant Superquadro two-cylinder mill, producing 153 hp at 0,750 rom and 101.4 Nm of torque at 9,000 rpm.

Gearing on the Streetfighter V2 differs from its sportsbike stable mate, coming with a final drive ratio of 15/45 against the Panigale V2‘s 15/43. The engine is used as a stressed member in the die-cast aluminum monocoque frame with the 16 mm longer single-sided swingarm on the Streetfighter V2 hanging off the back of the power plant and adding stability to the entire package.

Suspension is done with a fully-adjustable Showa 43 mm diameter BPF (Big Piston Fork) in front and a similarly adjustable Sachs monoshock. Settings on the Streetfighter V2, according to Ducati, are calibrated with an eye to road going comfort while also being adjustable for race track riding.

Braking uses Brembo M4.32 Moonobloc callipers, similar to the Panigale V2 with 320 mm diameter floating brake discs. As a concession to the road riding sensibilities of the Streetfighter V2, the brake pads are a less aggressive formulation while still providing brake feel and performance more suited to highway and street use.

Taking the electronics suite from the Panigale V2, the Streetfighter V2 comes with three ride modes, cornering ABS with slide control, traction control, wheelie control, engine braking control and up-and-down quickshifter. The 2022 Streetfighter V2 is expected to arrive at Ducati dealerships beginning December 2021, available in Ducati Red with black wheels.