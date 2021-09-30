In Bikes, Ducati, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 30 September 2021 11:32 pm / 0 comments

Joining the Ducati Multistrada V4 (from RM135,900 in Malaysia) is the 2022 Ducati Multistrada V2 and Multistrada V2S which is lighter than the previous Multistrada 950. The two versions of the Multistrada V2 differ in level of trim and available accessories as well as colour options.

Mounted in a trellis frame, power for the Multistrada V2 comes from Ducati’s Testastretta V-twin, producing 113 hp at 9,000 rpm and 96 Nm of torque at 7,750 rpm, the torque figure dropping to 94 Nm at 6,750 rpm for the Euro 5 compliant engine. Power gets to the ground via a six-speed gearbox equipped with slipper clutch and chain final drive, while the Multistrada V2S comes with an up-and-down quickshifter.

In the suspension department, the Multistrada V2S comes with Skyhook electronic suspension for the upside-down front fork, adjustable for compression and rebound, while the rear has fully-adjustable electronic monoshock holding the double-sided swingarm. Meanwhile, the base model Multistrada V2 is equipped with a fully-adjustable upside-down front fork and a fully-adjustable monoshock at the back, with remote spring preload adjustment.

Brembo does the braking for both versions of the Multistrada V2, the front end getting a pair of radial-mount Monobloc four-piston callipers grabbing twin 320 mm diameter semi-floating brake discs while the back wheel is stopped with a two-piston Brembo floating calliper on a 265 mm disc.

Seat height for the Multistrada V2 and V2s is set at 830 mm as standard. There is a tall seat option with 850 mm seat height and a low seat at 810 mm, while a lowering kit is available which drops the seat height by a further 20 mm to 790 mm when combined with the low seat.

As for weight, the base model Multistrada V2 comes in at 222 kg ready to ride away, while the Multistrada V2S adds 3 kg for a curb weight of 225 kg with 20-litres of fuel in the tank. Weight savings have been gained in the engine, which weighs 2 kg less, of which 1.5 kg was shaved off the clutch assembly.

Further weight savings are realised in the wheels, which are derived from the Multistrada V4, now 1.7 kg lighter than before while spoked wheels are available as an option from the Ducati Performance catalogue. Minor weight savings include revisions to the wing mirrors and the front disc brake flanges.

Inside the cockpit, the base Multistrada V2 gets an LCD display while the V2S gets a 5-inch TFT-LCD display as standard. Both Ducati adventure-tourers get cornering ABS, vehicle hold control, traction control and four ride modes – Sport, Touring Urban and Enduro. Opting for the higher specification Multistrada V4S gets you cruise control, Led headlights with cornering lights the earlier mentioned quickshifter, hands-free connectivity and backlit handlebar controls.

Both the Multistrada V2 and V2S are available in Ducati Red with black wheels while the Multistrada V2S adds a Street Grey livery with GP Red wheels. There are two trim options available fitted at the factory – the Essential trim available for both the V2 and V2S and the Travel trim which adds panniers, heated grips and centre stand available only for the Multistrada V2S.



