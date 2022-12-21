According to prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, close to RM2 billion can be saved by reviewing flood mitigation projects that were awarded through direct negotiations.
As reported by The Star, Anwar, who is also finance minister, said almost RM15 billion had been previously allocated for the flood mitigation programme, of which RM13.8 billion were approved through direct negotiations.
Even so, these projects had yet to be implemented by the finance ministry. “That is why I wanted to put a stop to direct negotiations,” Anwar said in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday (December 20, 2022), adding that some of these were long-term projects and not urgent to warrant direct negotiations. Under the previous government, the water and environment ministry received submissions for 39 flood mitigation projects, with around 28 approved via direct negotiations.
“From RM15 billion, we could save close to RM2 billion because we have put an end to direct negotiations,” he said while tabling the Consolidated Fund (Expenditure on Account) Bill 2022, which has been approved to the amount RM107.7 billion – it is also referred to as the ‘2023 Mini Budget’.
Anwar also said RM400 million has been allocated to the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) for early preparations for floods. I held discussions with the Finance Ministry last week and this morning to find a way to increase allocations because according to early reports, the flood conditions are worse than expected,” he explained.
Comments
Nature waits for no man. While they go reevaluating the projects, floods still coming in. So what if they saved 2Bil but the rakyat loses 20bil in personal losses? That is shortsighted thinking from this failed PH Gomen.
Spending the RM2bil today can prevent the current flood?
Nature suddenly only stopped waiting issit? So during direct nego, nature also rilek a bit la? If direct nego was touted as the necessity to get it done, why isn’t it done yet?
Your narrative is great bro.
How did you come up with the 20bil figure?
There’s no medication for stu.pidity aka bo.doh
This is a good move. We need to let contractors that are PH supporters to get the projects so that we can guarantee support for next election.
We can delay the flood mitigation projects to make sure that our contractors can get the project.
Those affected by floods are used to floods anyway, so they can wait awhile longer for the mitigation projects.
While the ex-Environmental Minister who said Malaysia is Not a Climate Vulnerable Country last year told us that the direct award is urgent but these flood mitigation projects were long-term project directed to award cronies. If this were to happen can’t wait for another ballooning priced project & delayed completion to maximize tax payers money to feed….
Good job Anwar. We should save money as many as we can.
Your narrative is of infantile folly, bro
There’s no medication for stu.pidity aka bo.doh