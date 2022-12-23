In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 23 December 2022 4:02 pm / 0 comments

The second phase of the MRT Putrajaya Line will be fully operational in March 2023. This is according to a statement by MRT Corp, reported by FMT.

MRT Corp said that construction works for the second phase of the line, which is from Kampung Batu along Jalan Ipoh in KL all the way to Putrajaya Sentral in the administrative capital have been completed.

“The 38.7 km-long section of the Phase 2 alignment, which consists of 15 elevated stations and nine underground stations, is expected to be operational in March 2023,” the statement said. If so, it’s a delay of two months from the originally mentioned January 2023 opening date.

The first phase from Kwasa Damansara to Kampung Batu has been running since June 16 this year. Stations between those two points include Kampung Selamat and Sungai Buloh, previously from the MRT Kajang Line.

From there, the train follows MRR2 to Kepong, tracing Jalan Kepong and Jalan Ipoh. The stations along this route are Damansara Damai, Sri Damansara Barat, Sri Damansara Sentral, Sri Damansara Timur, Metro Prima, Kepong Baru, Jinjang, Sri Delima and Kg Batu.

Many in the south of the Klang Valley have been eagerly awaiting the opening of Phase 2 – it’s been a very long wait, so another two months won’t make a huge difference perhaps? Those living near Phase 1 stations will finally get to go to KL and beyond with this line, too.