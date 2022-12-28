In Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 28 December 2022 6:05 pm / 11 comments

Malaysia’s Transport Ministry is proposing for separate motorcycle lanes to be implemented on all state and federal roads. This was said by ministry secretary-general Datuk Isham Ishak in a New Straits Times report.

Currently in discussion, the proposal has been forwarded to the Local Government Development Ministry and local councils. The plan will be submitted to the National Physical Planning Council (MPFN) in 2023.

The government aims to halve the number of road accident fatalities by 2030, under the Road Safety Plan 2022-2030 launched in January 2022. Under the safety plan, Isham said the ministry has also made it compulsory for anti-lock braking system (ABS) on all motorcycles above 150 cc in Malaysia.

In 2020, the police recorded 418,237 road accidents, including 4,634 deaths. with 255,532 accidents and 3,302 deaths between January and September last year. However, details were not provided on vehicle types involved in the report.