Malaysia’s Transport Ministry is proposing for separate motorcycle lanes to be implemented on all state and federal roads. This was said by ministry secretary-general Datuk Isham Ishak in a New Straits Times report.
Currently in discussion, the proposal has been forwarded to the Local Government Development Ministry and local councils. The plan will be submitted to the National Physical Planning Council (MPFN) in 2023.
The government aims to halve the number of road accident fatalities by 2030, under the Road Safety Plan 2022-2030 launched in January 2022. Under the safety plan, Isham said the ministry has also made it compulsory for anti-lock braking system (ABS) on all motorcycles above 150 cc in Malaysia.
In 2020, the police recorded 418,237 road accidents, including 4,634 deaths. with 255,532 accidents and 3,302 deaths between January and September last year. However, details were not provided on vehicle types involved in the report.
Comments
Let’s start from full implementation @ Federal KL first.
Existing rule also should be enforced – where bike must ride on the left most lane.
Don’t need spend more money but no enforcement. otherwise,
Later bike still use car lane, Wider for them, needed for riding >60km/h.
When is the rule;Bike must ride on the left most lane implement?Are you sure?
Let’s do a count of how many rempits not using the moto lane along federal highway
Statistics have shown that motorcycles are not safe to ride on the public road. Just ban all motorcycles and reduce car prices and improve public transport.
not good, with motorcycle gone traffic will up 3 times because everyone drive car and your food panda will be 1 hour delay
A recipe for a massive traffic
Waste of time. The brainless motorcyclists on the two ends of the spectrum – B40 rempits and T20 super-lansi big-bikers – will still feel it’s their birthright to terrorize the lanes meant for heavier vehicles and they won’t give a hoot in hell for dedicated bike lanes..
Ahhh the classic cager. Why not come up with a better solution instead of spreading hate?
Let see, like only allow lane filtering but not lane splitting? It’s more about education rather than enforcement too.
Make it work on the highway first..then we invest in other roads in states
Good initiative indeed. But make the motorcycle lane more motorcycle friendly lah.
As fellow rider, it is good to have separate road for safety and smooth traffic, however the existing one’s are poorly maintained. On some highway, you couldn’t find the entry for motorcycle line if you came from certain exit. Then there’s pot hole, stupid bump placement & flash flood for some route whenever ever there’s a rain.