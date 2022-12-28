In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Mick Chan / 28 December 2022 5:21 pm / 3 comments

Wednesday arrives, therefore so does the weekly update for fuel prices in Malaysia, which the ministry of finance has announced for the coming week of December 29, 2022 to January 4, 2023.

The final week of the year sees no change in the price of RON 97 petrol relative to last week, which means it remains at the current rate of RM3.35 per litre, this price having come down by 20 sen each week for two weeks running.

No change in the price of RON 95 petrol, which means it remains at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre as determined by the Malaysian government in February last year. The same applies to diesel fuels, with Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends priced at RM2.15 per litre. The Euro 5 B7 blend of diesel likewise carries on at RM2.35 per litre.

These fuel prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, January 4, 2023, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 53rd edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 207th in total since its introduction at the start of 2019.