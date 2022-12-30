In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 30 December 2022 5:44 pm / 0 comments

Getting colour updates for next year is the 2023 Honda RS-X kapchai. The new colour choices for the RS-X are Lemon Ice Yellow and Candy Caribbean Blue Sea, priced at RM9,698, while the revised Trico Edition, in Honda’s racing colours of red, white and blue with gold coloured wheels, is priced at RM9,748, compared against the 2021 Honda RS-X price of RM8,688 for the base model.

Pricing does not include road tax, insurance or registration and every RS-X comes with a two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects. Stock of the 2023 Honda RS-X is expected to arrive in authorised Boon Siew Honda dealer showroom beginning January 4, 2023.

No other changes for the RS-X for next season, with the same single-cylinder mill displacing 149.16 cc and fed by Honda’s PGM-Fi mated to a six-speed transmission and chain final drive. Power for the RS-X is claimed to be 15.8 hp at 9,000 rpm with 13.6 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm.

Front wheel ABS is standard on the RS-X, with braking from with a single-piston calliper on both the 17-inch front and rear wheels. Tyre sizing for the RS-X is 90/80 front and 120/70 rear.

The RS-X carries fuel in a 4.5-liter tank while a digital meter with gear position indictor is found in the cockpit. LED lighting is used for the twin head and single tail lights while weight is listed at 122 kg and seat height is set at 795 mm.