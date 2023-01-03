In Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 3 January 2023 9:34 am / 0 comments

372 summons were issued on New Year’s Eve in Kuala Lumpur by the police Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT), while 10 motorcycles were seized. In the “2023 New Year’s Eve Operation” in the city center, road blocks were set up in 26 locations.

Deputy KL police chief, DCP Datuk Yahaya Othman said a total of 841 vehicles were inspected during the operation. Of the total, 619 motorcycles were stopped and inspected, along with 171 cars, 19 vans and 32 four-wheel drives.

The operation involved 30 senior police officers and 200 personnel of other ranks. As a result of the operation 12 individuals aged between 12 to 21 were detained under Section 42 of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless and dangerous riding.

Meanwhile, in Penang, police together with JPJ and the Department of Environment issued 450 summons for various offences during the New Year weekend. 33 motorcycles were also seized for illegal modifications.