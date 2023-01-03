In Local News / By Danny Tan / 3 January 2023 10:11 am / 0 comments

JPJ has announced that JVX and CES are the next number plate series to go up for bidding on its online auction platform, JPJ eBid.

Johor’s latest running number series is ‘JVX’, and it was opened for tender on January 1. The bidding period on JPJeBid is five days, ending 10pm this Thursday, January 5. As usual, the results will be out the following day. The whole process is online now, as it has been for some time, and bidders will get the good (or bad) news via email.

Available soon on JPJ eBid is the Pahang series ‘CES’. The bidding period starts on January 5 and will close at 10pm on January 9. Results will be out the day after the auction closes.

New car coming soon and want a nice number plate for the new ride? Why not DIY and skip the reseller’s markup and runner fees? If you have never bid for a number yourself, check out our step-by-step guide on how to navigate JPJ eBid and the techniques needed to get your preferred number at “retail price”.

