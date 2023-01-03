In International News / By Anthony Lim / 3 January 2023 12:10 pm / 7 comments

A tragic start to 2023, with news of the sudden passing of Ken Block at the age of 55. The professional rally driver and co-founder of Hoonigan and DC Shoes was killed in a snowmobile accident in Utah.

First indicated by news reports, where it was said that Block was riding a snowmobile on a steep slope, when the vehicle upended, landing on top of him, Block’s death was confirmed in a statement published earlier today on Instagram by Hoonigan.

“It’s with our deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today. Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and a husband. He will be incredibly missed. Please respect the family’s privacy at this time while they grieve,” read the statement.

Block was a prominent figure in the automotive world, having competed in various rally and rallycross events and also through his Gymkhana video series. He will fondly be remembered as the head Hoonigan in charge and through his achievements in a long 11-year association with Ford.