In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Paul Tan / 4 January 2023 5:31 pm / 0 comments

BMW Malaysia has opened a registration of interest for the new G87 2023 BMW M2 in Malaysia on its website. If you’re interested in getting your hands on one of these 460 horsepower rear wheel drive coupes, head on to the form and fill in your details.

The new BMW M2 is now powered by the S58 engine from the new M3 and M4, but in the smaller M2 it is detuned to 460 horses at 6,250 rpm and 550 Nm of torque from 2,650 to 5,870 rpm, driving the rear wheels up to 100 km/h in just 4.1 seconds.

For those who don’t want to bother with a clutch pedal, the engine is mated to an 8-speed M Steptronic automatic gearbox, which is what is listed on BMW Malaysia’s website, though in other markets you can also order it with a 6-speed manual. The chassis rides on Adaptive M suspension with Active M Differential.

Rounding up the list of handling-related features are M Servotronic steering and M Compound brakes, the latter with six-piston fixed calipers and 380 mm discs at the front, while the rear gets single-piston floating calipers with 370 mm discs.

The last M2 launched in Malaysia was the BMW M2 Competition that went for RM627k. You can read more about the G87 BMW M2 in our previous story.