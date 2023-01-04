In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 4 January 2023 10:44 am / 3 comments

The road transport department (JPJ) has announced that it is revising the opening hours for its counter operations at selected Urban Transformation Centres (UTC) across the country. The department said the changes were being trialled from January 1 to June 30 this year.

In June last year, it had announced that counters at its UTC-based offices in the peninsular would operate continuously from 8am to 9pm on weekdays, while those in East Malaysia would run from 8am to 7pm. On weekends, operating hours would be from 8am to 5pm.

This has now been shortened on certain weekdays. From now until June 30, JPJ operating hours at UTCs in Johor Bahru, Pasir Gudang, Sungai Petani and Kota Bharu will be reduced by four hours, being revised to 8am to 5pm every Monday to Wednesday. They will continue to run from 8am to 9pm on Sunday and Thursday.

As for UTC centres in Sentul, Seremban, Ipoh and Kuantan, the JPJ offices will observe the same shorter working hours on Tuesdays to Thursdays, while that for the JPJ outlet at UTC Kangar will be every Tuesday to Friday.

For the UTCs in Tawau, Keningau, Sibu and Miri, shorter working hours will be observed on Tuesday to Friday every week. So, if you’re planning to carry out any JPJ transactions at any of these UTCs, take note of the revised operating hours on weekdays.