In Local News / By Danny Tan / 4 January 2023 11:17 am / 27 comments

Road tax stickers of dubious quality. So many have complained about this over so many years, and it will finally be addressed this year. Yes, a “big change” will be coming in 2023, according to transport minister Anthony Loke.

The returning MoT minister met with the management of the JPJ yesterday afternoon and received a briefing on the road transport department’s plans for the new year.

Loke shared that among the main agenda for JPJ this year is to implement digitalisation in its core services to the rakyat, such as licensing of vehicles and drivers. Also on the cards is the strengthening of enforcement of road regulations.

“I know that many have complained about quality of road tax stickers. This issue is in our attention and a big change will be implemented this year,” the Seremban MP said. “Any implementation of new initiatives will be planned properly and I will make announcements when full preparation is made,” he added.

“Our main agenda is to simplify things for the rakyat and I don’t want to see people in long queues at JPJ offices, which troubles them,” Loke added.