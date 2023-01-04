Road tax stickers of dubious quality. So many have complained about this over so many years, and it will finally be addressed this year. Yes, a “big change” will be coming in 2023, according to transport minister Anthony Loke.
The returning MoT minister met with the management of the JPJ yesterday afternoon and received a briefing on the road transport department’s plans for the new year.
Loke shared that among the main agenda for JPJ this year is to implement digitalisation in its core services to the rakyat, such as licensing of vehicles and drivers. Also on the cards is the strengthening of enforcement of road regulations.
“I know that many have complained about quality of road tax stickers. This issue is in our attention and a big change will be implemented this year,” the Seremban MP said. “Any implementation of new initiatives will be planned properly and I will make announcements when full preparation is made,” he added.
“Our main agenda is to simplify things for the rakyat and I don’t want to see people in long queues at JPJ offices, which troubles them,” Loke added.
Comments
Anthony, please make sure no last-minute “downtime” towards closing of JPJ e-bid system. U get what I mean?
AhLokekor,rakyat will vote for you in GE 16.Just abolish roadtax for all cars 10 years n older.
huh? fuh real? improve the quality of RT stickers? weeeiiii.. improve the quality of service is more urgent la wei… please lah enough with these snowflake issues la
oi, ada baca whole article ah…
Bang baca la article…
Use Indonesia’s as example. Plate number issued by RTD with roadtax expiry stamped on it. Settle our issue with roadtax sticker & illegal/fancy plates. Clean, sticker-free windscreen.
Want to do quickly do before some clowns pull another sheraton stunt.
JPJ TO ISSUE THE STANDARDISATION OF NUMBER PLATES FOR ALL VEHICLES PLEASE
change to QR code based Road tax
Hmm, I would suggest change our road tax calculation system better.
Not really a road tax. It lesen kenderaan motor. Approval the vehicle can use on road. Not lesen if no roadworthyness
Finally!! Please do something, these easily tearing versions are a real pain to all road tax paying citizens.
This has been a long time coming. the sticker really sucks. so many years JPJ has not been doing their job properly. Overpaid. Not manage by capable people. It takes a capable minister to drive it. Anthony has learn a few things such as what is a need and what is a must. The last time he was in charge, much effort was wasted on dark tinting which does not benefit most of the masses and ordinary people. it helps the rich such as alphard owner with dark tinted window.
Lol .. I thought he was gonna get rid of the sticker system altogether
Pls don’t focus on the sticker, focus on how to switch the tax collection.
We want big changes with big effect. Not ‘big changes’ with small effect.
Dumbest Transport Minister still haven’t got the clue? Go ask from previous minister how to do it.
Everything start small. Learn. Don’t be an idiot that just use your keyboard to type. I’m sure you’re a person that did nothing to the society. But just wait the money to come. Get a life poor boy
well done Loki….aku x sokong pakatoon pun tapi ni lah minister yg bagus…. zaman BN pun xde mcm ni….syabas
E-roadtax please. There is absolutely no need to stick some stickers on the windscreen. Enforcement agents can check using their handheld devices kan
Cannot. If use device to check, if suddenly there are many enquiries from certain device/login when there is no “sanctioned/approved” road block planned, MACC can straight know this a “Cari Makan Operasi”. hahahaha
Just don’t burden the rakyat to pay for those changes.
Thanks Loki
Many people here comments about this small change but when ask them to renew Roadtax and stick it on their windscreen they complain. Those people who expect a Big change is surely a failure in life. Because they don’t no every small changes makes a big step toward big changes.
Complain je pandai. Tapi suruh bayar xnak
Why not just start making rfid plate that can be updated by NFC? That way enforcement can be done automatically by overhead cam
Hundreds of cars running without the correct size of numbet plates. Why JPJ cannot take action. Not according to correct specification.
Many years ago we had a spate of broken car window (to steal road tax disc) cases. Presumably, the stolen road tax will be used in a vehicle with corresponding fake registration plate.
I thot this new road tax was intentionally designed to overcome that problem ie it will easily tear n rendered unusable again. A disincentive to steal.
