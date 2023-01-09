In Cars, Polestar, Technology, Volvo / By Paul Tan / 9 January 2023 6:38 pm / 0 comments

Google has a new “HD map” service, but it isn’t what you think it is. It’s not some extra beautiful high resolution version of Google Maps, but instead an extra detailed version of maps delivered through Google Automotive Services to help driving assistance systems in cars work better.

Extra “HD” data in the maps delivers details like precise lane markets and other objects like road signs to help driving assistance systems pilot their way through traffic. It’s not something you can see on the Google Maps interface on your Android Automotive interface.

The first systems to use the new dataset will be the ones in the Volvo EX90 and the Polestar 3. The data from the HD maps will be combined with data from the car’s sensors (including lidar) and piped through the Nvidia Drive AI platform to make the car’s driving assistance more predictable, safe and comfortable.

The Volvo EX90 has been hinted for a Malaysian launch, by the way! Though it might not be so soon, as production of the EX90 is only scheduled to start at Volvo’s South Carolina plant sometime later this year, and at the Daqing plant in China only in 2024.

As for the Polestar 3, unfortunately there has been no word on any potential introduction of the Polestar brand here so far.

