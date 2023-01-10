In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 10 January 2023 12:01 pm / 0 comments

Priced at RM12,999 in Malaysia is the 2023 Honda ADV160 adventure scooter. Pricing does not include road tax, insurance and registration and stocks of the ADV160 are expected to arrive in authorised Boon Siew Honda dealer showrooms at the end of this week.

A major update over the previous generation Honda ADV150 (priced at RM11,999 in 2021), the ADV160 comes with an all-new 156.9 cc eSP+ single-cylinder, liquid-cooled mill fed by PGM-Fi. Power is claimed to be 15.82 hp at 8,500 rpm with 14.7 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm compared to the ADV150’s 14.5 hp at 8,500 rpm and 13.8 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm.

New for the ADV160 is Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), otherwise known as traction control. Traction control is able to be switched on and off according to the rider’s preference and to suit terrain conditions.

Seat height is also lower, the ADV160 coming with a 780 mm seat height while the windshield can now be set to a taller position for better wind protection. A new instrument panel is found in the cockpit while body panels, also new, feature more aggressive styling.

Under seat storage is now enlarged to 30-litres from the ADV150’s 28-litres while fuel capacity is unchanged at 8.1-litres. Weight is listed at 133 kg and there are two colour options available – Mat Charcoal Grey Metallic and Vivacity Red.