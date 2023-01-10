In BMW, Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News / By Mick Chan / 10 January 2023 11:20 am / 0 comments

The BMW i7 fully electric sedan has been sighted once again in Kuala Lumpur this morning ahead of the BMW Group Malaysia 2023 Business Briefing, and this appears to be the same car that was previously also sighted in the capital bearing the same vehicle registration.

Here, the i7 electric sedan can be seen from varying angles in different light compared to the previous round, and as before, this colour should be of the Oxide Grey Metallic finish as seen on the world debut car. For Malaysia, registrations of interest were opened by BMW Malaysia last April, and this was followed by a private preview event in July last year, albeit in left-hand-drive form.

In addition to the exterior details on show, we have also managed to get a glimpse of the German electric limousine’s interior, albeit through its windows beyond closed doors. Visible here is a three-spoke multi-function steering wheel as compared to the dual-spoke item seen on the world debut car, while the dual-widescreen sits atop darker wood trim, paired with leather upholstery in what appears to be the Cognac hue.

Here, sighting the i7 on local grounds up close means we can see that rolling stock is a set of 20-inch wheels shod in tyres measuring 255/45R20 in front, and 285/40R20 at the rear.

The German manufacturer has previously said that the i7 will first be offered in xDrive60 guise, which means a pair of electric motors yielding 544 PS and 745 Nm of torque in combined outputs for a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 4.7 seconds and a electroncially limited maximum of 240 km/h.

These are powered by a 101.7-kWh lithium-ion battery located underfloor, offering a range of 625 km on the WLTP testing protocol. Charging is by a Combine Charging Unit (CCU) that enables AC charging at up to 11 kW through a Type 2 connection, yielding a full charge in around 9.5 hours. Using DC fast charging, meanwhile, is possible at up to 195 kW via a CCS2 connection, offering a 10-80% charge in 34 minutes.

Pricing in the United Kingdom for the BMW i7 revealed that prices in the UK start from 110,000 pounds sterling, or RM585k at today’s exchange rate for the sole xDrive60 variant.

GALLERY: BMW i7 sighted in Kuala Lumpur, December 2022

GALLERY: BMW i7 (left-hand-drive), July 2022 private preview

GALLERY: G70 BMW i7