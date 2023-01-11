Policies on green transition must be just, and must promote social and economic equity, the Malaysian ministry of international trade and industry said, Bernama has reported.
Governments around the world are grappling with the challenge of striking a balance between supporting inclusive economic development and growth, ensuring secure and reliable energy access and promoting environmental sustainability, said the minister of international trade and industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz.
“MITI is committed to drive efforts to attract more electric vehicle investments and to meet the national target of 15% total industry volume (TIV) for EVs and hybrid vehicles by 2030, and 38% of TIV by 2040,” the minister said at the signing of a joint venture agreement between Energy Absolute Thailand and Computer Forms Malaysia.
“It is important that governments collaborate to align legal and regulatory frameworks in order to promote investments auch as the joint venture between CFM and EA. The combination of renewable energy and greening public transportation will encourage inclusive economic growth that will benefit both Thailand and Malaysia,” Zafrul said.
The joint venture agreement signed last week was for the construction of Malaysia’s first EV manufacturing plant for public transportation which will be worth RM5 billion, the minister of international trade and industry said. This will be for the production of public transport vehicles as well as for CFM and Energy Absolute to transfer innovation, renewable energy experience and carbon credits to the Malaysian government.
Comments
And yet we are losing out to Thailand & Indonesia in our region due to weak green policy when you were the FM so what gives now?
…and then losing EV to Singapore very very soon!!!
38% EVs and hybrids by 2040? Not good enough la government. We should aim higher than that.
Toyota will be happy since they can keep selling ICE engine in Malaysia till 2040 and beyond since most EU and US will band ICE engine in 2030
2040 seems reasonable, taking into consideration the projected lithium shortage in the year 2025.
I foresee that electric vehicles will not fly taking into consideration lithium mining issues.
Current EV road tax in Malaysia very high go up to RM3K++
per year. EV car road tax price should drop equal or more lower to current Petrol car to boost of EV Car.
CCP wrote his speech
This my warga Malaysians is the job and level you can get too when you’re connected to high hell but still dungu